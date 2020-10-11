Why Dolly Parton posing for Playboy at 75 is exactly what women need right now

The singer doesn’t need the mag, but the world needs her in it. This is why she should dare to bare all

Apparently, Dolly Parton is in talks to grace the cover of Playboy. During an interview on BBC Radio 5 Live, the 74-year-old country star revealed that she might pose for the magazine to celebrate her upcoming 75th birthday, in January, if it is in “good taste [...] with a really good interview”.



And while pensioner-aged Playboy models certainly aren’t the norm, I think it might be exactly what the world needs right now...