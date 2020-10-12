The Maslow is open again. Here’s what you can expect

The little oasis in Joburg’s concrete jungle is ready to welcome back guests

“This is the first time in six months that we’ve had to put on longs,” jokes Herman Swart, general manager of The Maslow hotel in Sandton.



They’ve also had the problem of getting the ducks to relocate from the pool deck after they settled in comfortably over the past few months while the hotel has been shut. With no guests around, the green lawns and crystal water seemed all too enticing...