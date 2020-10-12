Tlale and Avon join to make up affordable luxury

The designer and cosmetics brand brought Tlale’s spring/summer collection to the fore at the weekend

It’s the perfect Saturday afternoon and actor Vuyo Dabula, who plays Gadaffi in Generations: The Legacy, orders a double Jameson and lime from the bar.



The sun falls on his chiselled body as he sits down and admits that returning to the runway had him feeling anxious. Dressed in an all-white, linen David Tlale-designed outfit, the actor looks like a modern-day Greek deity. This is one of the pieces which was showcased as part of Tlale’s collaboration with Avon. ..