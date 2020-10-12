To depict hate is not to endorse it, and viewers are not fools

The ‘postponement’ of a major Philip Guston show is astonishing. Galleries shouldn’t be afraid of ‘evil’ symbols

Something is wrong with the world. In the week before the US president refused to condemn white supremacy in front of millions, the late, anti-racist artist Philip Guston was, if not “cancelled”, then “postponed” by four of the world’s major art museums.



A joint statement from the galleries, which include Tate Modern, London, said a planned Guston exhibition would not now be shown until 2024, “a time at which we think that the powerful message of social and racial justice that is at the centre of Philip Guston’s work can be more clearly interpreted”. Not the way we’re going, it won’t...