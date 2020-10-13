Fancy a testicle beer or some poo wine? Welcome to the Disgusting Food Museum
The aim is to examine people’s relationship with booze by seeing the lengths some will go to for a drink
13 October 2020 - 20:00
A museum in Sweden has launched an exhibition of bizarre alcoholic drinks from around the world.
The Disgusting Food Museum is exhibiting revolting beverages, such as spit-fermented wine, liquor fermented in prison toilets, whisky made from human faeces and beer made from testicles...
