Fancy a testicle beer or some poo wine? Welcome to the Disgusting Food Museum

The aim is to examine people’s relationship with booze by seeing the lengths some will go to for a drink

A museum in Sweden has launched an exhibition of bizarre alcoholic drinks from around the world.



The Disgusting Food Museum is exhibiting revolting beverages, such as spit-fermented wine, liquor fermented in prison toilets, whisky made from human faeces and beer made from testicles...