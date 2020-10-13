Lifestyle

Rural wisdom or foolishness? Mask-free US state takes the Swedish route

Most South Dakotans are ready to forget about Covid-19, even as records are being set for the number of infections

13 October 2020 - 20:00 By Tom Lawrence

It is the best of states, it is the worst of states. While others shut down in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and mandated the closure of non-essential businesses, South Dakota has continued life much as it had before.

Some call it rural wisdom, while others condemn it as foolishness. Governor Kristi Noem, a first-term Republican and favourite of President Donald Trump, refused to order a statewide shutdown and has cast doubts about the need to wear masks. Instead, she has embarked on a campaign to attract new businesses and people to South Dakota...

