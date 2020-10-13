Rural wisdom or foolishness? Mask-free US state takes the Swedish route

Most South Dakotans are ready to forget about Covid-19, even as records are being set for the number of infections

It is the best of states, it is the worst of states. While others shut down in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and mandated the closure of non-essential businesses, South Dakota has continued life much as it had before.



Some call it rural wisdom, while others condemn it as foolishness. Governor Kristi Noem, a first-term Republican and favourite of President Donald Trump, refused to order a statewide shutdown and has cast doubts about the need to wear masks. Instead, she has embarked on a campaign to attract new businesses and people to South Dakota...