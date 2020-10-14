Designer’s prescription: life’s too short for boring scrubs

Sabafuraha Collective has released a unique label of African products in honour and celebration of our cultures and brave everyday heroes.



Named Moyo, which means “heart” in Kiswahili, this piece represents bravery, heart and strength. Their scrub pieces can be purchased individually as a set of scrubs, single top, pants and scrub caps. ..