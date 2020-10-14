Lifestyle

Designer’s prescription: life’s too short for boring scrubs

Sabafuraha Collective has released a unique label of African products

14 October 2020 - 20:04 By Staff reporter

Sabafuraha Collective has released a unique label of African products in honour and celebration of our cultures and brave everyday heroes.

Named Moyo, which means “heart” in Kiswahili, this piece represents bravery, heart and strength. Their scrub pieces can be purchased individually as a set of scrubs, single top, pants and scrub caps. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Colour me happy: expert tips to choose the best palette for your home Lifestyle
  2. Designer’s prescription: life’s too short for boring scrubs Lifestyle
  3. Five fashion phenomena that wouldn’t have happened without Instagram Lifestyle
  4. Fancy a testicle beer or some poo wine? Welcome to the Disgusting Food Museum Lifestyle
  5. Who needs a private island when you have these great KZN beach escapes? Lifestyle

Latest Videos

“We hope it will not spill into war”: Pastors pray over brewing tensions in ...
'Dirty' cops & tensions: Cele hears farmers' grievances after visiting Brendin ...

Related articles

  1. Tlale and Avon join to make up affordable luxury Lifestyle
  2. When less is more and the Ghost is the machine Lifestyle
  3. Face it, wouldn’t you want a limited-edition designer mask? Lifestyle
  4. Would you trust AI to be your personal stylist? Lifestyle
X