Five fashion phenomena that wouldn’t have happened without Instagram

From the Kardashians to street-style peacocking, the platform has changed the way we consume fashion

Instagram has changed the fashion industry in many ways, from amplifying small businesses to developing an ever-passionate audience to consume juggernaut designer fashion shows. Presence on the social media app can make or break a brand, as well as launch new stars overnight. Here, we look at five fashion industry phenomena which would never have happened without the visibility, audience and algorithms provided by Instagram.



The street-style peacock..