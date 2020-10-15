Emma Thompson shimmers in dystopian drama that delights and terrifies

The show humanises the bad-news cycle - one that sees the shocking morph into the status quo daily

British near-future drama Years and Years is “2019’s most terrifying TV show”, and a “breathtakingly ambitious dystopian drama”, says The Guardian, which ranked it fourth on their list of the 50 best shows of the year.



A collaboration between the BBC and HBO, Years and Years’ stellar cast includes two-time Oscar winner Emma Thompson, who, along with co-star Russell Tovey, was nominated for Best Supporting Actor at this year’s Critics Choice Awards, where the show was also up for Best Limited Series. ..