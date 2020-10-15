It’s US election time. Here’s some on-screen insight into the country’s politics

From 1939 to 2016, these 14 films will guide you through what is sure to be one of America’s most-watched polls

As in all political campaigns, many worthy, early front-runner candidates dropped off this list, but as we enter the final stretch of this year’s gobsmacking US presidential campaign, here are 14 films to guide you through the tricky maze of US politics over the past eight decades and show you how the more things change, the more they seem, so depressingly, to stay the same.



Mr Smith Goes to Washington (1939)..