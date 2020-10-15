Sign O’ The Times: how Prince’s masterpiece was the beginning of his end

Things were never the same for the musician after the arrival of his greatest album

On September 9 1986, as his guitar solo for Purple Rain was ringing out across Yokohama Stadium just outside Tokyo, an emotional Prince unstrapped his custom-made Cloud guitar and smashed it to the ground. A roadie ran on stage and handed the 28-year-old musician another one, the scrolled horn of the instrument’s elongated body visible to all 50,000 fans who’d packed into the venue. Prince played on for another 30 seconds before removing that guitar and smashing it down too. He walked off stage. Attendees thought he was simply letting off steam: it was the last song of the last show of his six-month Parade world tour. But Prince knew something they didn’t: it was the final concert he’d ever play with The Revolution, the band he formed in 1979 and the group who’d backed him as he’d become one of the biggest superstars on the planet.



In the months that followed, Prince embarked on a dizzying creative spree. Without The Revolution to ground him, he fired off in a bewildering variety of musical directions like an untethered Catherine wheel, filling his tape vaults with hour upon hour of songs covering myriad genres. Different batches of tracks, some of which he’d been sitting on for a while, were destined for different albums. Between the end of the Parade tour and the start of 1988, Prince had five different LP projects on the go. Yet only one of the five putative albums from this musical odyssey would see the light of day: Sign O’ The Times...