Artist takes to the science lab to tell the story of Covid
Instead of a piece on washing your hands or wearing a mask, he focused on what the pandemic has exposed
18 October 2020 - 19:01
In 2019 when artist Salis Motse, 36, quit his job as a business studies teacher to pursue life as a full-time artist, it was all part of a plan he had envisioned for himself from as early as primary school.
“It was a decision people could not believe. At my school I won awards for them, the children loved me and I had organised art exhibitions for them. I was not happy waking up in the morning and someone telling me I am late. I could not cope with that because I am an artist, so I don’t work with time. I work till I get tired,” said Motse..
