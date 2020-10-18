The risks of the 80/20 diet rule must never outweigh the rewards

You can enjoy the occasional cheat meal but you have to pay your fitness taxes first

The theory behind this inversion of the Pareto principle is that by practising a degree of moderation you are less likely to fall off the wagon over the long term. For most people it means eating impeccably during the week with one or two cheat meals at the weekend.



One of the most important moments in human history is the day we learnt how to process sugar and make muffins. It meant that what sustained us for millennia to that point became a dietary sacrifice...