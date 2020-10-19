Lifestyle

Between two worlds: Susanna Clarke shows us where her magic lives

The ‘Piranesi’ author tells us about her research, her writing practices, and where Narnia fits into it all

19 October 2020 - 20:02 By Jennifer Platt

Susanna Clarke’s Piranesi is the long-awaited sequel to the bestselling Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell. Published in 2004, that novel transported more than four million readers into its mysterious alternative world – a flawlessly detailed version of a historical and magical England. It became an instant classic and has been hailed as one of the finest works of fiction of the 21st century. 

The debut was longlisted for the Man Booker Prize and shortlisted for the Whitbread First Novel Award and the Guardian First Book Award. It won British Book Awards Newcomer of the Year, the Hugo Award, and the World Fantasy Award in 2005. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. There’s more to books than reading, so listen up Lifestyle
  2. Between two worlds: Susanna Clarke shows us where her magic lives Lifestyle
  3. For Sir David, hope springs eternal in the anthropocene spring Lifestyle
  4. Luxury and potholes are right up Mercedes GLS’s lane Lifestyle
  5. Artist takes to the science lab to tell the story of Covid Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'He's innocent' - Girlfriend of Brendin Horner murder suspect speaks
"I stole for a living": Inside the life of a reformed livestock thief

Related articles

  1. JENNIFER PLATT | It might be good s**t, but for fudge sake, how about better ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. A second wave is coming. Of Trump, that is. Here’s some reading to prepare Opinion & Analysis
  3. BOOK BITES | Helen Morales, Takalani M, Holly Watt News
  4. BOOK BITES | Mia Arderne, Arlan Hamilton, Susie Steiner News
  5. JENNIFER PLATT | A curse on transphobic JK Rowling. Now what are we Potterheads ... Opinion & Analysis
X