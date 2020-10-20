Coffefe Roastery is a new haunt for unapologetic lovers of coffee

The small-batch roastery is an innovative way to stay sustainable and teach people about delicious coffee

There are few things as satisfying as a well-brewed, delicious cup of coffee and few searches as rewarding when they pay off as that of finding just such a cup. The results of ingenuity and innovative thinking during lockdown, Coffefe Coffee Roastery in Birdhaven offers a new destination to carry out just such a search.



When Larry Hodes, owner of Voodoo Lily, was forced to close shop during SA’s hard lockdown, he transformed his dining space into the Gourmet Grocer, a retail space selling local, artisinal products...