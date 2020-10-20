Lifestyle

Who will conserve conservation in Africa?

Covid-19 has taught the industry that for many there’s no plan B

20 October 2020 - 19:10 By Richard Holmes

For decades the perceived wisdom around preserving much of Africa’s wilderness areas has been simple: set aside large swathes of land for conservation, and charge well-heeled international travellers — mostly from Europe, the US and Asia — a hefty fee to enjoy them in relative seclusion. Local travellers? Largely an afterthought to fill up the quiet months.

And for decades, it worked. Wildlife was left to roam and multiply largely undisturbed. Lodge operators profited and expanded. Governments earned concession fees. Local communities enjoyed a boom in employment in corners of the continent often forgotten by the formal economy. According to figures from the World Travel & Tourism Council, wildlife tourism on the continent is worth $71bn a year. No small change...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Who will conserve conservation in Africa? Lifestyle
  2. Wine’s former workhorse is now the crossover between craft and commercial Lifestyle
  3. Coffefe Roastery is a new haunt for unapologetic lovers of coffee Lifestyle
  4. There’s more to books than reading, so listen up Lifestyle
  5. Between two worlds: Susanna Clarke shows us where her magic lives Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'You must take a life, or they take yours': CIT security officers recount their ...
'He's innocent' - Girlfriend of Brendin Horner murder suspect speaks

Related articles

  1. Where the ellie am I? Magnificent KZN tusker gets a new home News
  2. Apartheid activist Peter Hain’s plod through history disappoints Lifestyle
  3. As if poaching and drought aren’t enough, now Zim ellies are threatened by ... World
  4. Free State farmers are finding whole gnu ways to protect themselves News
X