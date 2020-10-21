Celebrating Halloween, but too spooked to find a look? We can help

Here are three modern, unconventional beauty icons to inspire your get-up

If Halloween parties or virtual hangouts are on the cards for you this Halloween, but you’re not looking to sport a gimmicky costume-makeup look, these are easily recreated and not spooky, childhood clichés.



Best for: The keep-it-simple-and-safe partygoer..