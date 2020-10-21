Lifestyle

Celebrating Halloween, but too spooked to find a look? We can help

Here are three modern, unconventional beauty icons to inspire your get-up

21 October 2020 - 20:05 By Nokubonga Thusi

If Halloween parties or virtual hangouts are on the cards for you this Halloween, but you’re not looking to sport a gimmicky costume-makeup look, these are easily recreated and not spooky, childhood clichés.

Best for: The keep-it-simple-and-safe partygoer..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ‘Fashion floor art’ that’s bold, bright and won’t break the bank Lifestyle
  2. The sadism behind the seduction: the racism and egomania of Marlene Dietrich Lifestyle
  3. Celebrating Halloween, but too spooked to find a look? We can help Lifestyle
  4. Who will conserve conservation in Africa? Lifestyle
  5. Wine’s former workhorse is now the crossover between craft and commercial Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'You must take a life, or they take yours': CIT security officers recount their ...
'He's innocent' - Girlfriend of Brendin Horner murder suspect speaks
X