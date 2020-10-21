The sadism behind the seduction: the racism and egomania of Marlene Dietrich

The actress’s beauty concealed a less appealing face: anti-Semitic, self-obsessed and serial adulterer

If Marlene Dietrich went out of her way to suppress feelings of common humanity and ordinary kindness, it’s because being a great star requires an all-consuming monstrosity. She was never spontaneously warm. She never laughed – glacial stares were more her speciality. She never once stood in a queue, not even passport control. She was always amazed, when seeing normal people in crowded places, such as airports or hotel lobbies, at just how ugly they were: “No wonder they pay us so much money.”



Though Dietrich was an egomaniac – who, as her daughter once reported, “rarely talked with anyone. That would have required a certain interest in another’s opinion” – we can still appreciate the unique artistry, the legend that remains Marlene: “The shimmering look, the incredible body, the hypnotic gaze from beneath those famous hooded lids,” as her daughter put it, in classic films such as The Blue Angel, Shanghai Express and The Devil Is a Woman...