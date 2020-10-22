Lifestyle

After cinema: the age of virtual actors and in-game screenings is almost real

But rather than the death of cinema, could this be its rebirth?

22 October 2020 - 19:46 By Michael Cogley

Cinema, as we know it, is facing a death by a thousand cuts.

On Monday, Cineworld confirmed its plans to temporarily close 600 theatres across its two biggest markets, the US and the UK, hitting 45,000 employees...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. After cinema: the age of virtual actors and in-game screenings is almost real Lifestyle
  2. Remember the Oasis? Showmax is pulling out the stops to take you back Lifestyle
  3. Get rich, furious and blown away – without leaving your couch Lifestyle
  4. ‘Fashion floor art’ that’s bold, bright and won’t break the bank Lifestyle
  5. The sadism behind the seduction: the racism and egomania of Marlene Dietrich Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Four ex-Gauteng health officials arrested in 'corruption' case that cost ...
'You must take a life, or they take yours': CIT security officers recount their ...

Related articles

  1. Mark this moment, kids - the day the Disney dream died World
  2. For Sir David, hope springs eternal in the anthropocene spring Lifestyle
  3. If only the once-mighty Hollywood could turn back time Lifestyle
  4. Covid shut the door on spies – and opened another World
X