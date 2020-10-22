After cinema: the age of virtual actors and in-game screenings is almost real
But rather than the death of cinema, could this be its rebirth?
22 October 2020 - 19:46
Cinema, as we know it, is facing a death by a thousand cuts.
On Monday, Cineworld confirmed its plans to temporarily close 600 theatres across its two biggest markets, the US and the UK, hitting 45,000 employees...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.