Lifestyle

Get rich, furious and blown away – without leaving your couch

Shocking doccies, lives of the filthy rich, spy sagas and an insightful look at Nigeria - we’re spoilt for choice

22 October 2020 - 19:46 By Tymon Smith

On Becoming a God in Central Florida — Showmax

A 1990s drama with plenty of twists, pathos and humour that explores the struggle of Kirsten Dunst’s working-class water park mom who infiltrates a get-rich quick conglomerate  in revenge for the devastation it has wrought on her family. Dunst is excellent as a woman who must adopt some of the nasty characteristics of her antagonists while fighting the difficult battle to not let them overwhelm her. It’s a blackly comic but relevant fable about the traps of allowing our ambitions for money to let us fall for those who claim to have figured out the easy road to making it...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. After cinema: the age of virtual actors and in-game screenings is almost real Lifestyle
  2. Remember the Oasis? Showmax is pulling out the stops to take you back Lifestyle
  3. Get rich, furious and blown away – without leaving your couch Lifestyle
  4. ‘Fashion floor art’ that’s bold, bright and won’t break the bank Lifestyle
  5. The sadism behind the seduction: the racism and egomania of Marlene Dietrich Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Four ex-Gauteng health officials arrested in 'corruption' case that cost ...
'You must take a life, or they take yours': CIT security officers recount their ...

Related articles

  1. The sadism behind the seduction: the racism and egomania of Marlene Dietrich Lifestyle
  2. For Sir David, hope springs eternal in the anthropocene spring Lifestyle
  3. Emma Thompson shimmers in dystopian drama that delights and terrifies Lifestyle
  4. World War 2 drama, comedy, espionage and a touch of US election reality Lifestyle
  5. Your viewing dilemma sorted! Five things to watch this weekend Lifestyle
  6. From origin stories to anti-heroes, here’s the weekend’s stream of consciousness Lifestyle
X