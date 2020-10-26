Traitors and unflagging loyalty: everything American is at a fever pitch
An extract from the short stories in Matthew Baker’s innovative collection 'Why Visit America'
26 October 2020 - 20:04
With the US elections just round the corner everything American seems to be full of tension and excitement. And so are the short stories in Matthew Baker’s collection Why Visit America (Bloomsbury). They are innovative, fresh tales, slightly skewed – sort of a Stranger Things meets Black Mirror vibe. Baker’s America is riven by dilemmas confronting so many of us – from old age to consumerism, drugs to internet culture – turned on its head. Here’s an extract:
The origins of this great nation..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.