Words and miracles: How a family tragedy led to ‘the best poem of 2020’

The winner of one of poetry's most coveted prizes talks about her inspiration, and setting up a workshop in her kitchen

Perhaps three years ago – “three or two, it just seems like a blur,” she says – Malika Booker found her mother Clara collapsed on her kitchen floor. She had suffered a debilitating stroke. Since that day, Booker and her two brothers, Philip and Kwesi, have felt adrift. “It’s a really horrible storm that we’re caught in,” she says. “We’ve been living in it.”



As a poet, and a creative writing lecturer at Manchester Metropolitan University, Booker usually turns her experiences into writing. But her mother’s stroke, made worse by early dementia, was something she found almost impossible to process...