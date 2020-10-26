Lifestyle

Words and miracles: How a family tragedy led to ‘the best poem of 2020’

The winner of one of poetry's most coveted prizes talks about her inspiration, and setting up a workshop in her kitchen

26 October 2020 - 20:03 By Tristram Fane Saunders

Perhaps three years ago – “three or two, it just seems like a blur,” she says – Malika Booker found her mother Clara collapsed on her kitchen floor. She had suffered a debilitating stroke. Since that day, Booker and her two brothers, Philip and Kwesi, have felt adrift. “It’s a really horrible storm that we’re caught in,” she says. “We’ve been living in it.”

As a poet, and a creative writing lecturer at Manchester Metropolitan University, Booker usually turns her experiences into writing. But her mother’s stroke, made worse by early dementia, was something she found almost impossible to process...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Traitors and unflagging loyalty: everything American is at a fever pitch Lifestyle
  2. Words and miracles: How a family tragedy led to ‘the best poem of 2020’ Lifestyle
  3. Know your inkonjane from your inhlolamvula? Here’s a guide that’s taken off Lifestyle
  4. Get off the saddle: the importance of off-bike training Lifestyle
  5. GM’s first fully electric addition to its lineup: Hummer EV, an off-road ‘beast’ Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Six years on, five suspects arrested in Senzo Meyiwa murder case
Alleged Table Mountain killer's side of the story explained

Related articles

  1. 'I am not alone in questioning history' - Zoë Wicomb News
  2. US poet Louise Glück adds Nobel Prize in Literature 2020 to string of top awards News
  3. Achmat Dangor: novelist, poet and activist Opinion & Analysis
  4. Xhosa poet aims to bring hope to those facing adversity Lifestyle
  5. IN PICS | Meet the Melville poet swapping poetry for cash News
X