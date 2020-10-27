When the tricky economics of truffles drive joy into a Covid world

Art, films, TV and other media allow us to journey beyond our restricted daily lives into imaginative realms

Is it possible to stumble upon joy in these troubled times? It’s certainly a challenge as new lockdowns loom in parts of Europe, political angst hangs over the US and economic gloom spreads.



A few weeks ago, however, I did experience some merry moments: I went with friends to a festival screening of a new documentary (made by a group that includes an acquaintance of mine) about the unlikely topic of truffle hunting. ..