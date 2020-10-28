Bad jeans: time for us to wear our feminist ideals on our sleeves

An empowering opportunity has been grossly perverted by pervasive sexual predation in textile factories

Unbeknown to many of us, Lesotho’s capital city of Maseru is home to a spate of factories that produce jeans for well-known denim brands such as Levi’s and Wrangler, among others. Indeed, the manufacture of denim for export is one of the most lucrative formal sectors in Lesotho, and, according to Reuters, provides jobs for about 40,000 African nationals.



Textile work is one of the very few industries that’s hospitable to women; that is, it is one of only a handful of factory environments that is not by definition entirely male-dominated...