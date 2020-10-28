The not-so-secret passions and pain of Montgomery Clift

In an age when many actors settled for meaningless roles, hate and loved, Clift fought for his art and truth

“Montgomery Clift always looked as though he had the angel of death walking along beside him,” remarked Alfred Hitchcock, in his characteristically macabre way. Clift, who would die at 45, certainly pushed his own chances of survival to the limits. He drove “much too fast, like a daredevil”, according to his friend, actor Kevin McCarthy. On a warm May evening in 1956, just after leaving a party at Elizabeth Taylor’s Beverly Hills house, Clift raced off a steep, winding canyon road and smashed into an electricity pole. From the photographs of his wrecked Chevrolet Bel Air sedan, you would assume there were no survivors.



“Monty’s face was torn away; it was a bloody pulp. I thought he was dead,” McCarthy recalled. Clift owed his life to Taylor, who rushed out from her house to help. “In a strange voice he told Elizabeth that his front teeth had been knocked out and they were stuck in his throat, choking him, and he asked her to get them out. Very gently she put her fingers down into his throat and pulled them out.”..