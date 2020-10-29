Fashion site ups its measurement game zo it can keep you comfortably covered
Zozo has released a new Zozosuit, with more markers than its predecessor and higher-resolution body scans
29 October 2020 - 21:04
Online fashion retailer Zozo Inc has unveiled a successor to its “Zozosuit” body-measuring suit, one of a string of failed projects ahead of the exit of founder Yusaku Maezawa, promising greater accuracy through design and software changes.
The original polka-dot Zozosuit, which when scanned with a smartphone allowed users to upload their measurements and order custom-made clothes, received huge interest, but failed to drive sales amid complaints of poor sizing...
