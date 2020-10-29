From genius moves to a moving tribute, the weekend is sorted
Whether Netflix, Showmax or Apple TV are your bag, here are five reasons to batten down the hatches
29 October 2020 - 21:03
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet — Netflix
For more than five decades British natural historian and television stalwart Sir David Attenborough has been the awestruck, excited and dedicated guide to the marvels of the natural world for millions of viewers across generations. As this short, sharp and hard-not-to-be-moved-by breeze through his long career shows, he’s also been warning us that it wouldn’t last. Now, as the countdown fast approaches to the end of life as we know it on Earth, Attenborough makes a valiant and hopefully not final effort to get us to do something about it...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.