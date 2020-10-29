From genius moves to a moving tribute, the weekend is sorted

Whether Netflix, Showmax or Apple TV are your bag, here are five reasons to batten down the hatches

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet — Netflix



For more than five decades British natural historian and television stalwart Sir David Attenborough has been the awestruck, excited and dedicated guide to the marvels of the natural world for millions of viewers across generations. As this short, sharp and hard-not-to-be-moved-by breeze through his long career shows, he’s also been warning us that it wouldn’t last. Now, as the countdown fast approaches to the end of life as we know it on Earth, Attenborough makes a valiant and hopefully not final effort to get us to do something about it...