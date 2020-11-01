Rich African surfing culture breaking waves across the world

Mami Wata was started because of the love of, and belief in, the power of African surf

In August 2020, surf brand Mami Wata announced the launch of a Kickstarter campaign to fund the first book to comprehensively document and celebrate surfing and related street culture in Africa, AFROSURF – The Book. All sales of AFROSURF will raise money for African Surf Therapy projects, Waves for Change and Surfers Not Street Children.



The Kickstarter reached its $30,000 goal within the first few days of going live, which solidified production; the book is expected to ship in December 2020. Any money raised over and above goes directly to Waves for Change and Surfers Not Street Children...