Slap on the sunscreen and hit a trail – we’re genetically engineered to run

One of the reasons humans became the dominant species is because we’re such good runners

Trail running may well be the first sport. “Way before we were scratching pictures on caves or beating rhythms on hollow trees,” writes best-selling author Christopher McDougall, “we were perfecting the art of combining our breath and mind and muscles into fluid self-propulsion over wild terrain.”



Born to Run, McDougall’s narrative on the Stone Age running culture of the super-athlete Tarahumara Indians in Mexico, is one of the most provocative pieces of endurance-sport writing...