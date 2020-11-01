Lifestyle

Sorry to ruin your guarana trip, but there are no natural fat burners

Here’s the scoop: supplements are not miracle pills that can replace a healthy diet and exercise plan

01 November 2020 - 19:08 By Devlin Brown

Cyanide is natural. So are mercury, arsenic and ricin. And they’re chemicals. Zoom in enough on an apple and it, too, is made of chemicals. 

Don’t be fooled by the “natural is always good for you” marketing hype that’s spurred an entire industry of quaint, shabby-chic stores and special aisles...

