Giving voice, and an authentic history, to the women who fought apartheid

The takes you back to 1969 to observe each woman at the hands of apartheid’s brutality and its aftermath

Take a good look at the cover of Women in Solitary (Tafelberg). You will notice that the blackness, the sky beyond the bars and small high window, and the silhouetted dove soaring freely place the reader in the cell. The author captures you before you open the book.



To indicate that the matter on which she wrote 244 pages is salient, Shanthini Naidoo makes you read the preamble of our young nation’s constitution before you read the prologue. This founding document expresses our commitment as a democratic nation to the values that founded it in the wake of apartheid’s demise. Naidoo knows that commitment to the values embodied in our constitution is refined and made real when these values transcend the pages of the constitution and are repeated in books, in plays, in the press, on television and in our way of life...