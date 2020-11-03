Pop culture: culinary treats lined up for hotel restaurant

Three of Jozi’s best chefs to pop up at one of the city’s finest boutique hotels, The Peech

In the wake of lockdown, many chefs and restaurateurs had to close shop or put plans on hold. Never ones to sit idly by, the always-innovating team behind Joburg’s eco-chic boutique hotel, The Peech, saw what was happening and decided to team up with a few of the city’s independent chefs to offer local foodies the opportunity to experience their gourmet fare once more in the form of pop-ups hosted in the hotel’s casual fine-dining eatery, Basalt.



James Peech, founder and owner of the hotel says: “We are delighted to offer the city’s food and wine lovers the opportunity to see some of their favourite chefs in action again; this time through a series of refined pop-up dining experiences hosted in Basalt. These events also provide an opportunity for some of the chef’s pre-pandemic kitchen and restaurant teams to reunite and do what they do best.”..