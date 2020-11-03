Seaside spectacular: Chefs Warehouse gets new oceanside locale
We chat to head chef Braam Beyers about what to expect from Cape Town’s latest fine-dining destination
Tintswalo Atlantic and Liam Tomlin have announced an exciting joint venture that will see the opening of a new Chefs Warehouse (http://chefswarehouse.co.za/cw-tintswalo) at Cape Town’s iconic boutique hotel on Chapman’s Peak Drive. The new kitchen will be run by up-and-coming young chef Braam Beyers, who has spent the past four years of his career honing his craft at Chefs Warehouse Beau Constantia under the guidance of Ivor Jones (who takes on the role of chef patron at Tintswalo).
“I’m proud to be given this opportunity,” says Beyers. “It’s been so incredible to work under Ivor [Jones]. He’s so inspirational, and it’s amazing to watch him work. His mind never switches off and he creates the most unique, interesting dishes. It’s a mindset that resonates with me, and I can’t wait to use everything I’ve learnt in creating dishes and cooking [at Tintswalo].”..
