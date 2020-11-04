Fake news is as old as news itself
Forged passports, fraudulent studies — a new Brussels exhibition is a reminder that disinformation is as old as the hills
04 November 2020 - 20:23
The 15th-century treatise Hammer of Witches was a manual for the persecution, torture and murder of those accused of devilry in renaissance Europe. It also shows how the recently invented printing press that led to mass literacy was an instrument of injustice, cruelty and division.
“Witch-hunting can be seen as fake news of the printing revolution,” said Joanna Urbanek, lead curator of a new exhibition in Brussels, Fake for Real, which features the tract in a historical display of European forgery and fakery. “People were terrified about the idea that false information could be disseminated so easily.”..
