Lifestyle

Give it a glow! How to get the gender-fluid, dolphin skin that ruled SAFW runways

Take inspiration from the skin of the aquatic mammal to create a smooth, glistening texture that just screams glow goals

04 November 2020 - 20:26 By Nokubonga Thusi

From dumplings to glazed doughnuts, we’ve seen just about every skin texture comparison there is. The newest one hit our local runways at SA Fashion Week and we can’t stop dreaming about sporting this skin finish all season long.

Named “dolphin skin” after the resemblance to the wet, vinyl-like and reflective skin of our friendly mammal of the sea, skin is given a superhuman glow with balmy touches of reflection on the high planes and an overall layer of moisture on the skin. For fluid texture that can work well on all genders, use these key tips to recreate the look...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Give it a glow! How to get the gender-fluid, dolphin skin that ruled SAFW ... Lifestyle
  2. Fake news is as old as news itself Lifestyle
  3. In fast fashion, Porsche slays the road with its new Cayenne GTS Coupe Lifestyle
  4. Seaside spectacular: Chefs Warehouse gets new oceanside locale Lifestyle
  5. Fruits of their vision: two magicians who make alchemy with grapes Lifestyle

Latest Videos

‘I don’t want to incriminate myself’: Dudu Myeni refuses to answer commission ...
Private jets, limousines and 'forex trading': Former SAA board member shocks ...

Related articles

  1. Pop culture: culinary treats lined up for hotel restaurant Lifestyle
  2. Slap on the sunscreen and hit a trail – we’re genetically engineered to run Lifestyle
  3. Fashion site ups its measurement game zo it can keep you comfortably covered Lifestyle
  4. Five young SAFW men’s wear designers to look out for Lifestyle
X