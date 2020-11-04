Give it a glow! How to get the gender-fluid, dolphin skin that ruled SAFW runways

Take inspiration from the skin of the aquatic mammal to create a smooth, glistening texture that just screams glow goals

From dumplings to glazed doughnuts, we’ve seen just about every skin texture comparison there is. The newest one hit our local runways at SA Fashion Week and we can’t stop dreaming about sporting this skin finish all season long.



Named “dolphin skin” after the resemblance to the wet, vinyl-like and reflective skin of our friendly mammal of the sea, skin is given a superhuman glow with balmy touches of reflection on the high planes and an overall layer of moisture on the skin. For fluid texture that can work well on all genders, use these key tips to recreate the look...