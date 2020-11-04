In fast fashion, Porsche slays the road with its new Cayenne GTS Coupe

Customers were unimpressed when it dropped its V8 engine. They can rest easy — it’s back

When it comes to fast SUVs you’re really spoilt for choice these days. BMW. Range Rover. Mercedes-Benz. Jaguar. Audi. Alfa Romeo. Practically every manufacturer worth its salt is churning out some kind of stilted sports car that can dispatch weekly grocery runs and sneaky back-road debauchery sessions with equal aplomb. All while offering a nice elevated seating position (apparently this is what modern motorists crave), luxurious amenities and easy seating for a family of four. It’s an attractive proposition all right: one that has proven to be something of a lucrative cash cow for car makers with their irons in the fire. Just ask Porsche. Sales of their sporty SUV models are pretty much what allow this Zuffenhausen-based firm to pursue more indulgent automotive treats, such as the incredible 911 GT2 RS.



And the latest in its arsenal is the Cayenne GTS Coupe that’s designed to plug the gap between the piquant Cayenne S Coupe and the considerably more fiery — and expensive — Turbo. Now if you know the brand then you’ll know that the GTS badge has been synonymous with the Cayenne since it hit the streets in 2003. Usually powered by a V8 engine, Porsche, in 2015, decided to drop a V6 motor to help appease environmentalists and lower its fleet CO2 average. There were also some other added benefits. Losing two cylinders meant this Porsche felt a bit less nose heavy through tighter corners. Unfortunately this engine never matched the pull (or character) of the powertrain it succeeded: the GTS didn’t feel like a GTS any more and customers were up in arms. Usually manufacturers don’t listen to cries of distain, but Porsche did and the V8 is back. ..