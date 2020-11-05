Hit the couch with anime, strippers, barbarians and a faulty Hitchcock remake

Variety is the keyword and you're spoilt for choice in what to stream this weekend

P-Valley — Showmax



The 12th-highest-rated new TV show of 2020 so far, according to Rotten Tomatoes, and the one which set a new record on the Starz App for the most-viewed series premiere ever. As Rotten Tomatoes’ 100% critics consensus says: “A stunning, lyrical piece of neon noir, P-Valley explores the unseen lives of strippers in Mississippi through Katori Hall’s singular gaze, celebrating the beauty of the craft without sugarcoating the challenges.” Indiewire hailed it as “unlike anything ever seen on TV ... the series knows exactly what it wants to be: a sexy, fast-paced drama that sets out to de-stigmatise the world of stripping and shatter misconceptions.” Welcome to the Dirty South...