How the US got here: Hillary Clinton doccie couldn’t have come at a better time

It's a fascinating glimpse into how she became both one of the most admired and vilified women in the world

Rather than turning to news sites, to really understand what happened in this year’s US presidential elections and to untangle the mess that is politics in the US, I’d recommend going back in time to their last elections for some historical context, in Hillary, a fascinating four-part doc series about the remarkable but divisive woman who won the 2016 popular vote but lost the election.



Hillary Rodham Clinton was one of the most polarising presidential candidates in recent political history. Now that we know who the next president of the US is, she steps back into the spotlight in the Emmy-nominated, Critics’ Choice-winning documentary series Hillary. ..