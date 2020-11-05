Lifestyle

James Bond shaken, a little stirred, but definitely not streamed

Plans for the 25th instalment of the franchise to be sold for home viewing have been quashed

05 November 2020 - 20:30 By Tymon Smith

There was much Cassandra hand-wringing and industry exasperation last week as the latest battle in the war between movies and streaming services almost reached a point that many felt would signal the death of the big screen and the ascendancy of streaming as the new normal for film-watching.

More significantly, however, the whole messy business almost hammered the final nail in the coffin of one of cinema’s most successful, independently produced, longest-running, cross-generational sources of solid franchise satisfaction and globetrotting, over-the-top thrills and spills: Bond, James Bond...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. James Bond shaken, a little stirred, but definitely not streamed Lifestyle
  2. How the US got here: Hillary Clinton doccie couldn’t have come at a better time Lifestyle
  3. Hit the couch with anime, strippers, barbarians and a faulty Hitchcock remake Lifestyle
  4. Give it a glow! How to get the gender-fluid, dolphin skin that ruled SAFW ... Lifestyle
  5. Fake news is as old as news itself Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'I wish I was a madam Venter': Dudu Myeni goes on state capture offensive ...
‘I don’t want to incriminate myself’: Dudu Myeni refuses to answer commission ...

Related articles

  1. Former James Bond actor Sean Connery dies aged 90 - British media Lifestyle
  2. After cinema: the age of virtual actors and in-game screenings is almost real Lifestyle
  3. Memorable Ursula Andress 'Dr.No' bikini could fetch $500,000 at auction World
  4. Warner Bros delays 'Dune', 'The Batman' movies Lifestyle
  5. Henry Cavill as Bond? Gillian Anderson as Lady Grantham? It could so easily ... World
X