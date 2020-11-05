James Bond shaken, a little stirred, but definitely not streamed

Plans for the 25th instalment of the franchise to be sold for home viewing have been quashed

There was much Cassandra hand-wringing and industry exasperation last week as the latest battle in the war between movies and streaming services almost reached a point that many felt would signal the death of the big screen and the ascendancy of streaming as the new normal for film-watching.



More significantly, however, the whole messy business almost hammered the final nail in the coffin of one of cinema’s most successful, independently produced, longest-running, cross-generational sources of solid franchise satisfaction and globetrotting, over-the-top thrills and spills: Bond, James Bond...