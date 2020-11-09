From Flats to foamies: how a youngster barrelled off the streets and into the swell
An extract from Alfonso Peters’s ‘AFRO SURF — The Book’, published by African surf brand Mami Wata
09 November 2020 - 19:55
Alfonso Peters was born in Mitchells Plain and grew up in Manenberg, Cape Town. He had a troubled childhood and ended up on the streets for a couple of years. At the age of 10 he was introduced to surfing. It became an outlet for him and changed his life.
EXTRACT..
