From Flats to foamies: how a youngster barrelled off the streets and into the swell

An extract from Alfonso Peters’s ‘AFRO SURF — The Book’, published by African surf brand Mami Wata

Alfonso Peters was born in Mitchells Plain and grew up in Manenberg, Cape Town. He had a troubled childhood and ended up on the streets for a couple of years. At the age of 10 he was introduced to surfing. It became an outlet for him and changed his life.



EXTRACT..