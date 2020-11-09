It’s tough being tolerant to the letter in the face of intolerance
We have to learn the art of putting up with other people’s views. It really is our only option
09 November 2020 - 19:55
A few years ago I wrote a column in which I borrowed a few thoughts about Moshekwa Langa’s Fugitive from a friend of mine, a Jesuit priest, with whom I’d visited the exhibition.
At the time, my companion professed ignorance about the visual arts but proceeded to offer a series of remarkable insights into Langa’s collages. He did this by the combination of careful observation and inductive reasoning that comes from 15 years of training in the philosophical methods of Thomas Aquinas and Ignatius of Loyola...
