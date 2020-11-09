Lifestyle

It’s tough being tolerant to the letter in the face of intolerance

We have to learn the art of putting up with other people’s views. It really is our only option

09 November 2020 - 19:55 By Chris Thurman

A few years ago I wrote a column in which I borrowed a few thoughts about Moshekwa Langa’s Fugitive from a friend of mine, a Jesuit priest, with whom I’d visited the exhibition.

At the time, my companion professed ignorance about the visual arts but proceeded to offer a series of remarkable insights into Langa’s collages. He did this by the combination of careful observation and inductive reasoning that comes from 15 years of training in the philosophical methods of Thomas Aquinas and Ignatius of Loyola...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. From Flats to foamies: how a youngster barrelled off the streets and into the ... Lifestyle
  2. It’s tough being tolerant to the letter in the face of intolerance Lifestyle
  3. I’m with stupid: why our thinking is often faulty Lifestyle
  4. The highs and lows of feeling tired Lifestyle
  5. Ocean of endurance: the art of walking on water Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Joe Biden is the next president of the United States several networks say
'I wish I was a madam Venter': Dudu Myeni goes on state capture offensive ...

Related articles

  1. Women in modern-day SA are living in captivity, says artist Lady Skollie Lifestyle
  2. Artist takes to the science lab to tell the story of Covid Lifestyle
  3. Cape’s Norval Foundation reopens with shows by acclaimed local artists Lifestyle
X