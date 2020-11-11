How now, brow? Will you be fluffy or will you be flat?

Either way, our beauty editor has two great hacks for you if you are prepared to part with your brow gel

Ask any woman about her brows and she’ll probably say they’re her most important facial feature and that she’s particular about them. They take the most time to perfect and can make or break a make-up look.



They’re expressive, frame the eyes and each person has their way of doing them. Though we’ve seen many brow trends and looks, from the block-like Instagram brow to the fluffier, natural brow, we’ve also seen as many hacks to create the perfect brow. ..