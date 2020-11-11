Lifestyle

It’s all about sole: Kipchoge used sports brand tech to break records

Nike’s groundbreaking technology is moving the needle of human potential forward

11 November 2020 - 20:34 By Andrea Nagel

In 2019, Kenyan runner Eliud Kipchoge ran a marathon in under two hours — he clocked a world-record time of 1:59:40. He ran the race in a prototype of the Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT%. This unbelievable achievement was years in the making, the culmination of a collaboration between Eliud and Nike, beginning with Eliud’s effort to break the two-hour marathon barrier in 2017.

The shoes, which have revolutionised running, narrowly escaped a World Athletics ban but according to Nike they were “engineered to the specifications of world-class runners as they challenge records and move the needle of human potential forward”...

