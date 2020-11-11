This blooming marvellous florist will make your heart sing

This flower shop puts beauty front and centre on Jozi's Parkhurst strip - and it's a décor delight as well

If flowers lift your spirits, then get thee to this Parkhurst florist and décor shop on the double. Bence Tallian has opened this delightful little store (https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Florist/The-Gorgeous-Shop-ZA-103240814837687/)just over a month ago and it will make your heart sing.



Swing by and choose fresh flowers for a bouquet or arrangement that they’ll make up for you on the spot. Or ogle the wonderful selection of décor and homeware that ranges from locally produced mid-century style furniture to ceramics...