From Borat to rogues of another kind, bust out the popcorn and hit the couch

Whether it’s humour, drama or action you’re after, here’s what to watch this weekend

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm — Amazon Prime Video



Sacha Baron Cohen puts on many new disguises in the return of the adventures of the hapless Kazakhstan correspondent in the gobsmacking, irony-free, prejudiced-packed landscape of Donald Trump-era America. Its main plot may be a little sentimental and mawkish at times, but there’s still plenty here to make you feel this really might be the end of the American empire as we know it...