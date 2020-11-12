Lifestyle

Psychological thriller ‘Dam’ is about to burst onto our small screens

Local stars feature in fabulous, exciting new television drama shot in the Eastern Cape

12 November 2020 - 19:34 By Kevin Kriedemann

Filming has wrapped on the Showmax Original Dam, a small-town psychological thriller shot in the Eastern Cape. 

Silwerskerm Best Actress winner Lea Vivier (Wonderlus, Fynskrif) stars as Yola Fischer, who returns from Chile to the Eastern Cape to bury her father, only to be tormented by spirits in the farmhouse she’s inherited. But with her mother institutionalised, and her own meds running out, Yola has to wonder if the spirits are real or just in her head? ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Cowgirl in the Karoo: local Western is a galloping success Lifestyle
  2. Psychological thriller ‘Dam’ is about to burst onto our small screens Lifestyle
  3. From Borat to rogues of another kind, bust out the popcorn and hit the couch Lifestyle
  4. This blooming marvellous florist will make your heart sing Lifestyle
  5. How now, brow? Will you be fluffy or will you be flat? Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Devastation and destruction: KZN community recovering from tornado 1 year on
SA's Covid update: State of disaster extended as booze & travel restrictions ...

Related articles

  1. Hit the couch with anime, strippers, barbarians and a faulty Hitchcock remake Lifestyle
  2. African films to stream now if you’re looking for cinematic wizardry Lifestyle
  3. Remember the Oasis? Showmax is pulling out the stops to take you back Lifestyle
X