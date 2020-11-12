Psychological thriller ‘Dam’ is about to burst onto our small screens
Local stars feature in fabulous, exciting new television drama shot in the Eastern Cape
12 November 2020 - 19:34
Filming has wrapped on the Showmax Original Dam, a small-town psychological thriller shot in the Eastern Cape.
Silwerskerm Best Actress winner Lea Vivier (Wonderlus, Fynskrif) stars as Yola Fischer, who returns from Chile to the Eastern Cape to bury her father, only to be tormented by spirits in the farmhouse she’s inherited. But with her mother institutionalised, and her own meds running out, Yola has to wonder if the spirits are real or just in her head? ..
