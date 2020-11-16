Smart young writer’s novel takes ‘domestic menace’ to wild places

Daisy Johnson’s new book ‘Sisters’ puts a chilling and sinister spin on sisterhood

In a year stalked by plague and fear, it is surprising how the appetite for horror is undiminished. The most eagerly awaited features on Netflix recently were the supernatural chiller The Haunting of Bly Manor and the remake of the ageless ghost story Rebecca. The maestro Stephen King has had a bumper year with a new novel If It Bleeds and adaptations for television of The Outsider and The Stand.



Daisy Johnson lists King as a major influence on her writing, but she doesn’t refer to her books as horror, preferring the term “domestic menace”...