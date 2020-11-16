This awards ceremony speaks South African

The country’s indigenous languages were brought to the fore when Pendoring announced its 2020 winners

November 13 was a celebration and tribute to SA’s indigenous languages as the 25th Pendoring Awards announced 2020’s winners via a Facebook Live broadcast. If you missed it, you can find it here. (https://fb.me/e/1HIfnl20f)



The adjudicators and jury presidents announced the winners backed by uKhoiKhoi, who are known for their live digital looping, musical performance art encompassing multilingual expressions through opera, indigenous chants and praise poetry. ..