Look on the bright side, people, Coobs is at your service

Chef James Diack has reopened his farm-to-fork eatery in a fresh new space

A few months ago, the much-loved Parkhurst eatery, Coobs (https://www.facebook.com/CoobsParkhurst/), closed its doors due to lockdown. However, chef James Diack has just reopened the farm-to-fork restaurant in a quirky new space in Parktown North, much to the delight of its loyal customers.



During its eight-year history, Coobs became synonymous with its refined take on farm-fresh cuisine. A strong focus on provenance and locality saw much of the restaurant’s dishes include produce sourced from the Diack family’s Brightside Farm. ..