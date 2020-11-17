Look on the bright side, people, Coobs is at your service
Chef James Diack has reopened his farm-to-fork eatery in a fresh new space
17 November 2020 - 19:25
A few months ago, the much-loved Parkhurst eatery, Coobs (https://www.facebook.com/CoobsParkhurst/), closed its doors due to lockdown. However, chef James Diack has just reopened the farm-to-fork restaurant in a quirky new space in Parktown North, much to the delight of its loyal customers.
During its eight-year history, Coobs became synonymous with its refined take on farm-fresh cuisine. A strong focus on provenance and locality saw much of the restaurant’s dishes include produce sourced from the Diack family’s Brightside Farm. ..
