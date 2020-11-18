Coveted Bathu sneakers take bold steps to leave a green footprint
One of the most sought-after brands in SA expands its range and sustainability factor
18 November 2020 - 20:25
We have all lusted to pursue a dream that can turn us into the next Jeff Bezos or Bill Gates, but for Bathu founder Thabo Baloyi, his fantasies of starting a sneaker business quickly turned him into a millionaire.
Bathu, which has become one of the most sought-after sneakers in SA, worn by the likes of Lerato Kganyago, Khanyi Mbau and Somizi Mhlongo, has brought about the entrepreneurs’ latest range of sneakers titled Moja...
